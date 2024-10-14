Children's writing contest: Special tribute to Halifax girl 'who brought her family and friends joy every day'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alice’s Storyland is a new creative writing contest for children which has been started in honour of nine-year-old Alice Williams.
Alice, a pupil at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy, was using the crossing on King Cross Street in Halifax while out with her family in July 2023 when she was hit by a car.
She was rushed to hospital but tragically could not be saved.
Her family are now working with The Thoughtful Spot Children’s Bookshop, on Skircoat Green Road in Skircoat Green, to create the contest in memory of their little girl who loved to read and write.
They said: “Alice was a passionate reader and budding writer.
"She had an optimistic outlook on life and believed that magic is there to be found – in nature, in each other and in our imaginations.
"Her birthday was at Christmas and this was always the best time of year for her.
"Alice loved books full of colour and flavour, fun settings and brave and kind characters.
"Her favourite authors include Robin Stevens, Katherine Rundell, Joan Aiken, Kate Saunders, Enid Blyton, Noel Streatfeild, Jacqueline Wilson, Lemony Snicket, Cathy Cassidy and Jill Barklem."
The contest is inviting children aged between four and 16 to write a creative and heartwarming short story of 750 words or less.
Authors Robin Stevens, Tom Palmer and Liz Flanagan will choose the winners and there will be a prize presentation with the authors in January.
The first prize is a £100 book token and there are two runners-up prizes of £50 book tokens.
Submissions should be dropped into The Thoughtful Spot or emailed to [email protected] by Saturday, December 14.
The winners will be announced on December 28.
The Thoughtful Spot said it was honoured to announce the contest in loving memory of Alice.
Speaking last year, Alice’s family described her as a “bright, loving and beautiful girl” who brought them and her friends “joy every day”.
Jenna Walker, head teacher at her school, said: “Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl.
"She was someone who was gentle, kind-hearted and full of smiles."