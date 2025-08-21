The Calderdale pub where Coldplay’s Chris Martin stunned customers with a surprise hour-long gig has finally revealed how it happened.

The team at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge has shared how the gig last week by the global music star, which made headlines around the world, came about on its social media.

They say it is all thanks to The Music Venue Trust.

"As you can imagine, the pub has had a lot of attention from the national media (and a very busy week of live music), so forgive the delay in posting this statement,” the pub team has said.

Chris Martin plays a secret free gig at the Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

"We were thrilled and honoured to have Chris Martin perform in our lovely community pub a week ago today.

"Everyone wants to know how it happened, and how we managed to keep it secret.”

Coldplay announced last September that 10 per cent of all proceeds from their 2025 tour would be donated to the organisation which is devoted to supporting small venues and ensuring their survival, they explained.

"Since The Puzzle is a member of The Music Venue Trust and is a perfect example of the type of small venues this organisation represents, it made sense for Chris Martin's team at SJM concerts to reach out to us as a potential location for this secret gig,” they added.

"Chris was staying locally in Yorkshire and was preparing to play two nights in Hull on Monday and Tuesday - so Sowerby Bridge was a convenient pit-stop on his way.

"Coldplay will go on to play a record-breaking 10 nights at Wembley Stadium.

"The secret gig was fantastic and exceeded expectations.

"Chris was humble, authentic and great fun. He was very generous, too - giving 10 tickets to his Hull concert to a local charity for disadvantaged children, and even paying for a minibus from Halifax to the venue on Tuesday night.”

As reported by the Courier, Chris played several Coldplay favourites including 'Yellow' and 'Trouble'.

He also performed covers of Elton John's 'Rocketman' and Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

"We pride ourselves on being one of the best small live music venues in the country, and all our gigs are free to attend,” said The Puzzle Hall team.”