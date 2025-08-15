Chris Martin surprise show: Watch video of Coldplay's Chris Martin performing in Sowerby Bridge
As reported by the Courier earlier, Chris Martin performed an hour-long set on the pub’s outdoor stage.
The star, whose band are due to play in Hull on Monday and Tuesday, joked with the crowd and performed a set packed with Coldplay’s hits as well as a couple of cover versions.
This video and these photos were taken by one of the people who were there, Estelle Jenkins, and shows Chris singing the band’s hit ‘Paradise’ to a delighted crowd.
Throughout the gig, Chris was chatting with the crowd.
Opening the show and while trying to ensure a speaker is at the right level, he joked: “Normally I have a crew of 250 people.”
And while dealing with a heckler, he said: “The last time I go booed was in Romania by 60,000 people so you’re nothing.”
He performed a cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Want to Dance With Somebody’ but had to adlib part-way through, singing: “Verse two and I don’t know the words so I sing this song for you. And if you don’t like me that much then you’re allowed to boo.”
"Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.”
He also performed a cover of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’, saying: “I spoke with this guy earlier so I’m going to do one of his songs.”
At one point, Chris said: “What do you think the chances are we could keep this a secret between us? A 93 per cent chance?”
Before he ended the gig, he said: “I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”
The Puzzle Hall Inn is a tiny pub with a huge reputation for putting on intimate shows by grassroots acts.
It has a small stage inside and a bigger stage in its outdoor area, which is where Chris Martin played last night.
The show is understood to have been kept a surprise to all but a very few people involved with the pub, with the date publicised as the usual open mic night.