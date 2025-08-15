The lead singer of Coldplay stunned customers of The Puzzle Hall Inn last night with a surprise show.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier earlier, Chris Martin performed an hour-long set on the pub’s outdoor stage.

The star, whose band are due to play in Hull on Monday and Tuesday, joked with the crowd and performed a set packed with Coldplay’s hits as well as a couple of cover versions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This video and these photos were taken by one of the people who were there, Estelle Jenkins, and shows Chris singing the band’s hit ‘Paradise’ to a delighted crowd.

Coldplay's Chris Martin stuns fans by performing at The Puzzle Hall Inn last night. Photo by Estelle Jenkins.

Throughout the gig, Chris was chatting with the crowd.

Opening the show and while trying to ensure a speaker is at the right level, he joked: “Normally I have a crew of 250 people.”

And while dealing with a heckler, he said: “The last time I go booed was in Romania by 60,000 people so you’re nothing.”

Chris Martin from Coldplay in Sowerby Bridge. Photo by Estelle Jenkins.

He performed a cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Want to Dance With Somebody’ but had to adlib part-way through, singing: “Verse two and I don’t know the words so I sing this song for you. And if you don’t like me that much then you’re allowed to boo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.”

He also performed a cover of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’, saying: “I spoke with this guy earlier so I’m going to do one of his songs.”

At one point, Chris said: “What do you think the chances are we could keep this a secret between us? A 93 per cent chance?”

Before he ended the gig, he said: “I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Puzzle Hall Inn is a tiny pub with a huge reputation for putting on intimate shows by grassroots acts.

It has a small stage inside and a bigger stage in its outdoor area, which is where Chris Martin played last night.

The show is understood to have been kept a surprise to all but a very few people involved with the pub, with the date publicised as the usual open mic night.