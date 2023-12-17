News you can trust since 1853
Christmas and New Year bin dates in Calderdale: Here's when your rubbish will be collected during the festive season

Calderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for the Christmas period.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Dec 2023
Household bin collections will continue as normal, up to Saturday, December 23.

Christmas bin collections will then be as follows:

Calderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for the Christmas periodCalderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for the Christmas period
Monday December 25 collections will move to Saturday, December 23

Tuesday December 26 collections will move to Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday December 27 will move to Thursday, December 28

Thursday December 28 will move to Friday, December 29

Friday December 29 will move to Saturday, December 30

All collections from the week commencing January 1 will be a day later than usual.

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed December 25, 26 and January 1.

