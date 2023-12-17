Christmas and New Year bin dates in Calderdale: Here's when your rubbish will be collected during the festive season
Household bin collections will continue as normal, up to Saturday, December 23.
Christmas bin collections will then be as follows:
Monday December 25 collections will move to Saturday, December 23
Tuesday December 26 collections will move to Wednesday, December 27
Wednesday December 27 will move to Thursday, December 28
Thursday December 28 will move to Friday, December 29
Friday December 29 will move to Saturday, December 30
All collections from the week commencing January 1 will be a day later than usual.
Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed December 25, 26 and January 1.