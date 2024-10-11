Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses and residents in a Calderdale village have ‘saved Christmas’ after rallying round to fund a festive tree.

Calderdale councillors have approved cuts to Christmas services this year which include providing trees and lighting to communities free of charge.

In response, traders and residents and ward councillors in West Vale launched a campaign to “save Christmas”, starting a collection to fund a tree for the village.

And they raised the £1,050 needed in a matter of days.

Calderdale Council has axed its funding for Christmas trees in places across the borough

Lynda Gianotti from cocktail bar Vine – one of the businesses that founded and donated to the fund – said: “Local businesses and the community were quick to respond and so generous!

"Within a day or so we had enough to ensure we can have a tree this year.

"I must say we are very disappointed in Calderdale Council for cutting this funding but also the lack of communication could have meant no tree at all and a miserable start to Christmas.

"All the businesses that have moved so swiftly to fix this and raise the money are paying business rates and these kinds of cuts do have knock on effect on us.

"They might have saved money by cutting this funding but it’s not helpful to local businesses and the local community for whom Christmas is very important.

"Obviously, this also affects local children, the school and the church who use the Christmas tree for their carol service and who also had no idea about this decision.”

She thanked main sponsors Angelcare Residential Living and Springhead Funeral Services as well as Rosemount Estates and YES Energy Solutions who gave substantial contributions.

For their donations, she also thanked members of Cross Hills Methodist Church, ward councillor Paul Bellenger, Café Thai, Diane at The Nook, Calder Valley Security, The Cakery, The Viaduct, The Greenhouse Florists.

Vine Bar also donated and had a collection box on the bar which customers donated to.

"They all need a huge thank you for coming together and quickly fixing the problem that the council left us with,” she added.

After axing its funding, Calderdale Council has invited communities to fund their own area’s trees and lights, like West Vale has done.