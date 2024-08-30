Christmas in West Yorkshire 2024: Calderdale village's campaign to 'save Christmas' after council axes funding for Christmas trees
The Courier revealed last month how Calderdale councillors had approved cuts to Christmas services which include providing trees and lighting to communities free of charge.
The move will save the council around £107,000.
In West Vale, businesses, residents, Cross Hill Methodist Church and ward councillors are banding together to fund a tree for the village.
They say they have half of the money needed and are urging people to help them to “save Christmas” by donating to collect the rest.
Cocktail bar Vine, one of the businesses involved, has posted on social media: “Unfortunately there won’t be a Christmas tree in West Vale this year unless as a community we can find the funds to pay for one.
"We do have almost half the funds raised already as several local businesses have been kind enough to promise a donation however if you can help at all please get in touch and we can send you the details of where to donate.”
Anyone interested in contributing can email [email protected] or put money in a collection box at the bar.
Calderdale Council has invited communities to fund their own area’s trees and lights, like West Vale is hoping to.
The council says people provide their own, with restrictions – for example, trees cannot exceed 20 feet in height – and for an £850 fee the council will arrange for the tree to be put up, decorated, connected to the power supply and later removed.
