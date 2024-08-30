Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community has launched a fundraising bid to buy a Christmas tree for their village after Calderdale Council announced it will not be funding any this festive time.

The Courier revealed last month how Calderdale councillors had approved cuts to Christmas services which include providing trees and lighting to communities free of charge.

The move will save the council around £107,000.

In West Vale, businesses, residents, Cross Hill Methodist Church and ward councillors are banding together to fund a tree for the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Vale is hoping to "save Christmas" by funding its own tree

They say they have half of the money needed and are urging people to help them to “save Christmas” by donating to collect the rest.

Cocktail bar Vine, one of the businesses involved, has posted on social media: “Unfortunately there won’t be a Christmas tree in West Vale this year unless as a community we can find the funds to pay for one.

"We do have almost half the funds raised already as several local businesses have been kind enough to promise a donation however if you can help at all please get in touch and we can send you the details of where to donate.”

Anyone interested in contributing can email [email protected] or put money in a collection box at the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council has invited communities to fund their own area’s trees and lights, like West Vale is hoping to.

The council says people provide their own, with restrictions – for example, trees cannot exceed 20 feet in height – and for an £850 fee the council will arrange for the tree to be put up, decorated, connected to the power supply and later removed.