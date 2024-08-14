CJ’s tattoo to commemorate time at Martin House
CJ Harrison, 26, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy type II, got the tattoo on his calf to mark his final stay at the hospice – and has so far raised £500 in sponsorship.
He has used Martin House from the age of four, but is now transitioning to adult hospice care.
CJ said: “I use my tattoos to commemorate everything that’s important to me, and I’ve always wanted to fundraise for Martin House, so when I had the idea of getting this tattoo, I thought ‘this is how I can raise money’.
“Martin House is really special, I describe it as a second home and a second family, because that’s just how important it’s been to me.”
The tattoo, on CJ’s leg, commemorates special memories of the 22 years he regularly visited Martin House, and includes its mascot Marty Bear, members of staff, an easel with a drawing of the hospice, music and animals.
CJ added: “Even if something in the tattoo looks completely random, it’s linked to a memory or a specific person. For example, I’ve included Zak the dog, who used to visit Martin House because I have very fond memories of him.”
In addition to the money CJ raised in sponsorship, tattoo artist Maddy Allingham from Brothers Grimm Tattoo, Halifax, gave her time free of charge, so CJ could donate the cost to his fundraising total.
Martin House provides specialist care to children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire. Its care goes from birth to age 25, when young people move into adult services.
CJ said: “I’ve always been very aware of the extra risks I have, and the fact that I’m probably not going to live as long as the people around me.
“I always imagined being able to come to Martin House for as long as my life is, but medical advancements mean we live longer now. So it’s a bittersweet thing that I don’t get to go to Martin House forever, because I get to live longer.
“The way I’m seeing it is that me not going means somebody else can, and that means they get to have all of the joy that I got to have, and all the love and support from Martin House that they need.”
You can support CJ’s fundraiser at CJ Harrison is fundraising for Martin House Hospice for Children and Young People (justgiving.com) and find out more about Martin House at www.martinhouse.org.uk.
