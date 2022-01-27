Climate campaigners to march to Halifax town hall in protest over lack of action
Campaigners on climate change will march to Halifax Town Hall on January 30 in protest over what they say is a lack of action by Calderdale Council.
Calderdale Council declared a climate emergency on January 30, 2019, but campaigners say there is still no sign of their Climate Action Plan.
The council commissioned a consultancy firm to produce an Emissions Reduction Pathway report, which was made public last May. Campaigners say there are some gaps in it but it clearly outlines the urgent action the council needs to take.
But the campaigners say there has been no action from the council and have organised a march to press the need for urgency.
Marchers will gather at Halifax train station at 11.37am on January 30 to walk up to the town hall for noon.