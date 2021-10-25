Collection of England memorabilia from the 1966 World Cup set to be auctioned off in Halifax

Auctioneer James Watson selling collector's items of 1966 World Cup memorabilia.

This specialist part of their November 7 auction will include a diverse and extensive array of signed photographs, collectables and memorabilia, including items signed by Bobby Moore, the Charltons, Geoff Hurst, and most of those well-known ‘66 heroes.

The vendor, who wishes to remain anonymous before the sale, was able to gather together most of the signed items through various celebrity dinners/events in the 1990’s and early 2000’s, and was friends with Ray Wilson. England’s left-back in the World Cup final v West Germany.

James Watson, Halifax Mill’s lead auctioneer, said: “From my years in the trade, this is probably the best range of specific sporting signed memorabilia I’ve seen to date.

“It represents a real passion for what that World Cup victory meant at the time, and what it continues to embody for lots of football fans, both young and old.

“The signed World Cup final programme is my favourite item and hopefully we’ll see everything do well - with Jimmy Greaves and Roger Hunt having passed away of late, I think we’ll see 1966 memorabilia values start to increase over and above where they’re currently sat.”

The auction catalogue will be viewable online via www.halifaxmillauctioneers.com from Monday, November 1 and you can take a look at the collection in person during Halifax Mil Auctioneers’ viewing days on the Friday and Saturday before the sale, at their central Halifax Paradise St/Arches St sale-room, just off Kings Cross Road.