College cooks climate-friendly
A free Cheap and Easy Cookery workshop was taking place - 9 food drop-in participants were learning how to make different dishes in a friendly, supportive atmosphere.
People chopped and stirred, stories and recipes were swapped, and the end result was a smorgasbord, or perhaps a Buddha bowl which everyone sampled.
All recipes relied on basic sometimes tinned ingredients and supermarket donated vegetables, and were all plant-based, thereby showing how dietary choices provide an easy way for anyone to reduce their personal contribution to climate change.
In addition, all dishes were cooked using lower energy appliances such as induction hobs, microwaves and air-fryers.
Dishes which made were: hearty bean and vegetable soup, spicy fried potatoes, hot root vegetable salad, mushy pea dahl, cous cous, flatbreads and rainbow salad.
The workshop was run by 3 Valley Vegans and was made possible with Todmorden Town Council's Climate Emergency Committee.
