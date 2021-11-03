"Commemorations will be especially poignant this year" - Remembrance Services to take place across Calderdale

Mytholmroyd Remembrance Service in 2019

Last year, Remembrance events were held virtually or as an individual moment of reflection, but 2021 events will once again feature the full parade through Halifax on Remembrance Sunday (14 November) and a service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster.

Work begins in August to plan for Remembrance events and the Council’s Civic Office continues to be busy confirming arrangements for events across the borough, with services, wreath-laying, and other commemorative activities being planned in villages and towns across Calderdale.

Work also takes place with other Council services, as well as the police, traffic management companies and Halifax Minster to co-ordinate the Halifax town centre parade.

Brighouse Remembrance Service in 2019

The 2021 parade will start at Halifax Town Hall as usual, with dignitaries and veterans assembling from 10am on Sunday 14 November. The parade will march via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street, before assembling at the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster at around 10.40am.

The Cenotaph service will start at 10.45am, including a two-minute silence at 11am. A further service of remembrance will then take place inside the Minster.

Those not on parade are asked to assemble at the Cenotaph to welcome the parade. Attendees are also asked to be mindful of COVID safety throughout and continue to follow the five big things, including keeping our distance from those we don’t live with, where possible, and wearing a face covering if necessary, to help reduce transmission of the virus.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai, said: “After the cancellation of events and services last year, I’m so pleased we’re able to come together once again to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicts across the world, as well as the men and women continuing to serve in the armed forces today.

Todmorden Remembrance Service in 2019

“Remembrance events are always moving, but I feel commemorations will be especially poignant this year as we’re once again able to gather at the borough’s cenotaphs and memorials to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “I’m pleased to be able to represent the Council at the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph by Halifax Minster this year. The occasion will feel especially important after we were unable to come together for commemorations last year.

“This usual parade to the Cenotaph will be taking place this year too. It will begin at Halifax Town Hall, where we’ll also be flying the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal flag in support of this important charity.

“The Poppy Appeal will celebrate its 100th year in 2021 and its many volunteers are returning to Calderdale communities to sell poppies and help raise funds to support members of the armed forces and their families.

“Calderdale councillors will be attending commemorative services across the borough, wearing our poppies with pride to remember those who have served and sacrificed.”

The full list of remembrance services across the borough is:

Barkisland 12 noon assemble outside Barkisland War Memorial 12.05pm for Service of Remembrance at Barkisland War Memorial.

Brighouse 3pm Service in St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse

Clifton 10.30am Clifton War memorial Gardens, Towngate.

Elland Thursday 11 November 10.30am assemble at the Hemingway Memorial at Victoria Gardens, Town Hall Square.

Elland Sunday 14 November 10.30am assemble for parade from Burley Street up Victoria Road and to the Elland War Memorial at Hullen Edge Road. This will be followed by a remembrance service at St Mary’s Church.

Halifax 10.05am Assemble at the Town Hall, Halifax. 10.20am The parade leaves the Town Hall. 10.45am Cenotaph service and Act of Remembrance. 11.15am Remembrance Day Service, Halifax Minster.

Illingworth & Bradshaw Church Service at St John’s to start at 9.45am, includes laying of wreaths in front of the Altar and Holy Communion, then collection of wreaths and procession out of church to the Cenotaph on the junction of Pavement Lane and Riley Lane at 10.55am, for the Act of Remembrance, including the two minutes silence. The service ends around 11.15am and people are welcome to join the congregation at St John’s Community Centre (adjacent to the Church) for refreshments.

Luddenden Foot Currently there is no parade but all dignitaries and those who will be laying wreaths/crosses should arrive at the War Memorial in Holmes Park between 1.45 pm and 1.55 pm. Friendly band will be in attendance to play throughout the short service which will be conducted by the Rev. Heather Pollard. The normal wreath laying order is started with the councillor, then the Police, then youth organisations followed by anyone else who wishes to lay either a wreath or a cross. Orders of service will be provided. After the service refreshments will be hopefully served in the community centre adjacent to Holmes Park, where a display focused on those who left Luddendenfoot to serve in WW1 and WW2 is also planned.

Mytholmroyd 2pm at Memorial Gardens for wreath laying – no church service or parade this year. Arranged by St Michael’s Church, Mytholmroyd.

Northowram10.15am for 10.30am Combined service in St Matthew’s Church, Northowram. 12.15pm ceremony at Norwood Green War Memorial arranged by St John’s Church, Coley.

Ovenden & District 10am at St George’s CofE Church and wreath laying ceremony in St George’s Church at 11am. Tea/coffee will be available after service in the hall opposite the church.

Rastrick The Anglican and Methodist Church of St Matthew, Church Street, Rastrick, HD6 3N. 10am Remembrance Service in the church, followed by walk to Rastrick Library for laying of wreaths at the memorial.

Ripponden 10am assemble at Ripponden War Memorial 10.10am service of Remembrance at the Ripponden War Memorial.

Rishworth 9am assemble at Rishworth War Memorial, for Service of Remembrance at 9.05am.

Siddal St Mark’s Church at 10.30am, this will include reading of the names from the Book of Remembrance. The congregation will then be invited outside to gather at the war memorial in the church grounds to observe two minutes silence followed by wreath laying, then back indoors to conclude the service. Tea/coffee will be available after the service.

Southowram 10.45 gather at the War Memorial at Howgate Hill for an 11am start. Supported by St Anne’s Church.

Sowerby Bridge The parade will meet at Bairstow Mount at 10.15am to leave at 10.30am. Parading to Crow Wood Park Memorial Gates for a service to begin at 10.45am. The service will include wreath laying and will end approximately 11.15am.

Shelf Shelf Cenotaph - Approximate timings and Details

10.30 am The Parade assembles Witts Car Park

10.40 am The Parade will march to the Cenotaph via Halifax Road to Cenotaph

10.50 am The Parade arrives and assembles at the Cenotaph.

Those not ‘on parade’ are asked to assemble at the Cenotaph before the arrival of the Parade.

The Vicar (Trevor Kershaw) will be in attendance to take the service.

10,55 am The Cenotaph service begins.

11.15 am The Cenotaph service ends. (approx.)

11.20 am Parade reforms on Shelf Moor Road above Cenotaph to parade back to Witts Car Park, arriving back at approximately 11:30 am

Todmorden Meet in the Garden of Remembrance at Centre Vale Park 10.50am No Parade or Church Service this year.