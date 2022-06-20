Commemorative stone unveiled in Sowerby Bridge to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The presentation took place on June 15 and was done by Tim Cole Dl, with Rotary Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire District Governor Stephen Ellis opening and closing the ceremony.

Around 100 people attended the event in glorious sunshine, with Rotarians, and Friends of Crow Wood Park also there to witness the unveiling.

The Rotary in the South West Group, which comprises of Rotary Clubs of Brighouse, Denby Dale, Elland, Halifax, Halifax Calder, Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield, Huddersfield Pennine, Holmfirth, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, had been tasked to create a commemorative garden and Calderdale Parks department ranger Amy Powell-Bevan suggested that a space was available at Crow Wood Park - a site which they would maintain.

The commemorative stone in Crow Wood Park

Organisers wanted to find a stone of a reasonable size and with a history appropriate to the local area, and were helped by businessman Matthew Pitchforth, who knew of such a stone to suit their requirements, which came from an old mill at Cragg Vale.

The base plinth is the foundation stone for the mill steam engine with the top stone from the same site. The top stone has been sawn by a local resident who has donated his service for the project.

Rotary Club of Todmorden donated a time capsule which was filled with a brief from the clubs plus a club banner. It was then topped up with lots of memorabilia depicting the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The time capsule contained 400 items.

Rotary Club President Derek Davies had the honour of placing the time capsule in gravel below the commemorative base stone.

Hazel Brindle, from the Rotary Club, said: "We are so grateful to Matthew Pitchforth and his family for donating the stone, plaque and historical information board and for carrying out all the work in getting this beautiful stone in place.

"The morning was rounded off with tea and cake provided by Friends of Crow Wood Park. A huge thank you to all who helped make this unveiling ceremony such a special occasion."