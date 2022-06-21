People were invited to take part in a family-friendly nature trail to officially mark the completion of a £2.1 million scheme to boost walking and cycling access on a 6km section of the canal towpath between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

The towpath improvements, which included resurfacing and widening works, build on previous upgrades to a 10km section between Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic to see the community come together to celebrate these latest improvements to the Rochdale Canal towpath.

Members of the community were joined at the ribbon cutting by Coun Diana Tremayne and Lizzie Dealey, Partnerships & External Relationships Manager - Yorkshire & North East at the Canal & River Trust.

“We know getting more people walking and cycling is part of the solution to so many of the challenges we face – from boosting our health and wellbeing, to reducing congestion on our roads, improving the air we breathe and tackling the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“Alongside other schemes across the region, our series of canal towpath upgrades are providing important missing links in local walking and cycling infrastructure, helping connect more people with the places they need to go and opening up access to some of our best countryside.”

Coun Manisha Kaushik, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee Lead Member for Active Travel, said: “The Rochdale Canal towpath improvements are just one example of how we are working in partnership with others to make walking and cycling people’s first choice.

“The towpath upgrades provide people travelling on foot or by bike through the valley with a safe, scenic, traffic-free route they can use all year round.

“We have already seen an increase in the number of trips being made on the towpath between Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge, and I’m confident the same thing will happen on this section too.”

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “Taking climate action is one of the Council’s three key priorities, so it’s brilliant to see the Rochdale Canal towpath improvements now up and running and being well used, alongside other projects across Calderdale to cut carbon and encourage active travel.

“It was great to see families at the community celebration event getting excited about the improvements, helping young people understand the importance of travelling in active and sustainable ways, and getting into good habits for life.”