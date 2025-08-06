Community Diagnostic Centre at Broad Street Plaza celebrates first birthday

The NHS Community Diagnostic Centre at Broad Street Plaza, Halifax has celebrated its first birthday.

Since opening in July 2024, the centre has given almost 80,000 diagnostic tests, including x-rays, blood tests and scans, to people out of hospital, closer to home in the community, making sure patients are seen quicker, in a more convenient, purpose-built environment.

The centre gives patients who are referred to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust planned outpatient tests, including x-rays, ultrasounds, and CT scans, as well as other diagnostic testing, such as blood pressure and heart monitoring.

It has also supported other hospital-based services to deliver care in the community, one of which is the new telederm service, where diagnostic images are taken at the centre rather than have a face-to-face appointment in the hospital, which is leading to faster cancer diagnosis, and reducing the amount of time it takes for a patient to be seen.

Other services include a gynaecology clinic and breathlessness pathway. Upcoming services are planned to include children and young people’s asthma pathway and scans for liver health.

Director of Operations for Families and Specialist Services Division at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Clenton, has led the work on the Halifax centre from the beginning.

She said: “We have a vision for our centres to run the majority of planned diagnostic tests and activity that would normally be done in hospital.

“We now deliver approximately 2,000 tests every week at the Halifax centre. For patients, it means that they are seen and treated quicker, in a more appropriate setting, all closer to home.

“We have had so much success, and great feedback from our patients, and colleagues about the care we give at the centre. I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who has been a part of the past year, and I am excited to see just how much we deliver in the year ahead.”

Medical Photographer, Chantal Scurr, works in the centre’s teledermatology clinic.

She said: “The centre means that for many patients, they don’t need a face-to-face dermatology appointment.

“After their medical photographs are reviewed virtually by the dermatology team, patients can be discharged or referred on for follow-up treatment.

"This can save patients having to visit the hospital and is helping reduce the waiting time for patients to be seen.”

Clinical support worker, Emma Wood, said: “Our centre is helping take the pressure off our hospitals and our patients. Waiting lists are reducing and patients tell us they feel less anxious coming here than going into hospital.

“Even a year later we’re still hearing how much patients love the environment – almost daily we’re told it feels like a spa.”