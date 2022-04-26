Community gathers for iftar in Todmorden

Integrate Todmorden - working with the Upper Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team - invited Holly Lynch, Vicar of Halifax The Reverend Canon Hilary Barber and other members of the community to the event at Todmorden Town Hall on Friday.

Iftar is the opening of the fast observed each day by Muslims during Ramadan, and guests enjoyed recitation and reflection, prayer and shared food.

Nadeem Mir, from Integrate Todmorden, said: "After two years of hosting a virtual iftar, this year we were able to bring the community together in person to open the fast.

Community iftar at Todmorden Town Hall

"It was amazing to see so many people from across our community in Todmorden. The children's performances were enjoyed by all.