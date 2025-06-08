Community group seeks legal advice over decision to cut Town Deal funding

A community group is taking legal advice over withdrawal of funding for some development as part of a multi-million Town Deal renovation programme.

In late April, it was announced the proposed Riverside Centre improvement scheme at Walsden, led by Upper Calder Valley Renaissance (UCVR), which was one of eight projects making up the UK Government-funded £17.5 million Todmorden Town Deal programme, would not be taken forward and money reallocated to other projects within the programme.

But UCVR says it is disputing the decision and is currently taking specialist legal advice on the legitimacy of the process and basis for the withdrawal of funds.

The project was originally approved by Todmorden Town Deal Board to promote economic growth by supporting the visitor economy, and to deliver an all-ability cycling track alongside plans to refurbish and modernise the pavilion building.

However, the board said with this element facing significant cost pressures, UCVR submitted an alternative proposal which was independently assessed.

But it considered key parts of the original project that would have enhanced the visitor economy, and therefore the economic benefits to the town, had been withdrawn.

UCVR are disputing the decision and challenging the reasons given, said Chair, Stephen Curry.

“The reason given for the withdrawal of support for this project was concerns as to our reduced contribution to the ‘visitor economy’ and overall viability going forward.

“Our original proposal to the Towns Fund was only partially about the visitor economy, and in terms of viability the independent assessment commissioned by the council concluded the project was still ‘value for the money invested.'”

“The premises are now in a worse condition than before the Towns Fund accepted our project.

“With promises of support from the council as project partners in the Town Deal we held off for two years from general repairs to the building.

“It is likely that we won’t be able to open the premises as it was before involvement in the Towns Fund.

“This is not an acceptable situation to be left in by any process,” said Mr Curry.

Peter Hirst, community development director for UCVR, said the letter informing UCVR of the decision suggested that the project was too community focused.

“We found this astounding in that we are a voluntary led community focused organisation.

“We bid for the funds to improve facility for the wider community whilst adding additional facilities for new local users such as cyclists with disabilities, who were a part of this project and who have been denied their cycling track as a result of this decision,” he said.

He added: “In the time we have managed the site it became clear it’s not financially sustainable without a range of activities bringing in income to support current sports facilities.

“Our bid to the Towns Fund was clear that our aim would also be social value based use of the site for community well-being.

“The town deal funds would have provided a facility that we could then have built on, adding more income generation in future phases.”

UCVR says the Riverside project has been successful in developing partnerships with user stakeholders, including Todmorden Agricultural Show, a junior football club and other groups.

Separate investors have made a woodland area ready for a forest school project and well-being activities.

UCVR is a not-for-profit social enterprise, active in this area for more than 20 years as a community and social purpose organisation.

Riverside originally opened as Bellholme Sports Ground around 2000.

In 2017 local media reported a transfer of ownership for the sports ground from a trust under the auspices of the Todmorden Civic Society (TCS) to UCVR.