Trevor's wife Denise with the team from Calder Valley Radio

A community radio station in Calderdale has been given a donation to help with running costs by the family of a much-loved former presenter.

Calder Valley Radio, the online community radio station originally founded in 2020, has received the donation from the family of Trevor Simpson, who passed away in January 2024.

The station say it will go a long way towards helping with their planned studio upgrade and running costs.

Trevor’s widow, Denise, said: “Trevor thoroughly enjoyed planning his programmes and broadcasting them for Calder Valley Radio and he did so right up to Christmas last year when he reluctantly had to finish because of his health.

Trevor Simpson

"His colleagues hugely respected his broadcasting talent and I know that they all miss him for his expertise, humour and enthusiasm.

"As a family, we really appreciate all they are doing to preserve Trevor’s memory at the radio station and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Programme controller, Tim Morsley, said: “We really appreciate the support from Trevor’s family.

"Trevor was a key member of the Calder Valley radio team and had listeners both locally and across the world.

"He was the driving force behind our Elvis Night in September 2023 and we all still miss him very much.

"By way of appreciation of Trevor’s services, we have made the decision to name the studio after him as a tribute to his memory, reflecting how much he gave to Calder Valley Radio in the last two years of his life and what he meant to us as a friend and a colleague.

"The studio has been named The Trevor Simpson Suite.”

Staffed by nearly 20 local volunteers, Calder Valley Radio broadcasts a wide range of shows and entertainment each week to suit a broad range of tastes and ages.

In addition, the station is always looking for new volunteers to join the team.