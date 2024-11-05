Community rallies round to save Calderdale town's book swap phone box after serious vandalism on Halloween

Repairs are underway to restore a Calderdale town’s community book swap scheme after a Halloween vandal attack.

The Elland project has been active since 2022 thanks to the adoption and refurbishment of an old phone box by Elland Round Table where the books are housed.

But on Thursday night the scheme was attacked by vandals who caused serious damage including smashing and breaking the phone box door.

Elland Round Table said its members were “disgusted” by the vandalism.

"Many good people gave their time and fundraised money to get this phone box back into use for the community. Now this,” the group posted.

Volunteers for the book swap project have been determined to bring the scheme back into action as soon as possible, and have been flooded with offers of support.

Those have been in touch include Project Colt volunteers, who are currently repairing the phone box door.

The book swap team have posted: “The community has been so incredibly supportive and we are overwhelmed by the support, kindness and offers of help that we have received.

"Thank you to everyone who has offered their expertise.

"We are so lucky in Elland to have such amazing people - let's not forget that!”

The swap functions on book donations from local people and a group of helpers to keep it tidy.

"It is has become a beloved spot within Elland, with writers leaving copies of their own books, artists featuring it in their work and crafter's leaving handmade bookmarks too,” said David Needham from the project last year.