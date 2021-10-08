Community share launched to save Heptonstall post office

Heptonstall post office

For 21 years, postmaster Tony Spink, has provided a valued post and shop service to members of the Heptonstall community.

When news that the postmaster would retire at the end of the year with no prospects of a candidate to take over, the community members came together to try and save their valued community asset.

Community members formed Heptonstall Community Assets Limited and a community share offer was created.

The community share offer means everyone in the community would be offered the opportunity to buy shares and then become the democratic owners of the business.

The share offer and recruitment for a shop/post manager are currently underway and community members are hopeful that the Post Office will be saved.

Shareholders can choose to invest anywhere from £50 to £15,000.