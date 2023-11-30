To celebrate the culmination of Halifax Panthers’ special 150th anniversary, the Courier has teamed up with the club to give one lucky reader a new home shirt for the 2024 season, as well as a commemorative book written by Fax historian, Andrew Hardcastle.

Fax’s new home kit - courtesy of a brand new kit supplier - is set to be launched at the club’s refitted shop at The Shay on Friday, December 8, the same date as Mr Hardcastle’s book, ‘150 Years Of Blue And White Memories’, hits the shelves.

Damian Clayton, the new CEO at the Panthers, said of the new kit:

“It is an exciting time. We have a new kit supplier and the shop has been refitted. It is being branded up with the new kit supplier to take us onto the next level.

The front cover of Andrew Hardcastle's book - ‘150 Years Of Blue And White Memories’

“There will also be a leisure range as well, which will be specific to the Panthers’ brand. We are taking it onto the next level.”

Commercial director Steve Lambert added: “Our sponsorship base is amazingly loyal to us and they have all come back this year. The loyalty has been great.

“We have also had around eight brand new sponsors who have approached the club. We are getting new people in and they’re all very excited too.”

On the launch of the book, which goes all the way back to the club’s origins in 1873 right up until the Panthers’ incredible 1895 Cup triumph at Wembley in August, Lambert said:

Here's your chance to win a 2024 Halifax Panthers HOME SHIRT and a special BOOK to commemorate 150 years of the club - right up to Fax's 1895 Cup Final success at Wembley in August. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

“It’s a highlights book. Andrew has written books before on the club and he has produced this for the 150th anniversary outlining some of the highlights over the past 150 years - right up to what happened at Wembley this year.

“There are 24 chapters, over 168 pages. It is a proper book and of high quality. He is a dedicated supporter of the club and he takes his writing very seriously. It is great that he has been able to do this.”

To be in with a chance of winning the competition, simply answer the following question correctly:

Who wrote ‘150 Years Of Blue And White Memories’ which celebrates 150 years of Halifax Panthers?

a) William Shakespeare

b) Andrew Hardcastle

c) Liam Finn

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 2pm on Tuesday, December 5.