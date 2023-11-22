Halifax Panthers have appointed Leeds Rhinos and England Women’s star Amy Hardcaste as their Women’s and Girls Rugby League Development Officer.

The centre, who began her playing career at Siddal ARLFC, arrives at her hometown club also as an assistant coach to the women’s side.

She told Fax’s website: “It’s brilliant. I thought years ago when I started out with rugby, about ten years into my career, will I ever have any links with the Panthers, and to be honest it kind of came out of nowhere.

“But I believe everything happens for a reason and for me, being from Halifax, I think it’s a great opportunity for the club and for myself to come in, make a difference and bring my experience.

England's Amy Hardcastle, seen here in action against Papua New Guinea, has been appointed Women’s and Girls Rugby League Development Officer at Halifax Panthers. (Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“This is a bit of a challenge to me but I suppose the last couple of years, I’ve been really working on myself and developing as a coach. I do feel like I’ve got a lot to give, I’ve got a lot of experience.

“I’m on a journey doing this and coming on as assistant, I can take that pressure off the head coach and in terms of development, help people be the best that they can be.”

On the development of the women’s game in and around Calderdale, she said:

“I personally feel like there’s opportunities that can sometimes be missed at a lower level. I think where I’ve benefitted is being in a professional environment for a long time and how many benefits that has on you not only as a player but as a person as well.

“I feel that the Panthers can definitely provide that for the players. To be on board and be able to bring that professional background, suggestions and things that I’ve learned along the way, it can help the girls massively.”

Panthers CEO Damian Clayton added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Amy back to her roots as the clubs inaugural Women’s and Girls Development Officer. Her appointment is a testament to her remarkable achievements in rugby league and is a clear signal of intent substantiating our club’s progressive vision.

“Her exceptional skills, unwavering passion, and deep understanding of the sport make her the perfect role model for advancing women’s rugby league in our community.