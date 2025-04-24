'Concern for welfare' of Halifax man who disappeared nearly a week ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police search is underway for a Halifax man reported missing nearly a week ago.

Detectives say they are concerned for Adil Hussain’s welfare and are keen to find him as soon as possible.

The 35-year-old was reported missing on Friday, April 18.

He is described as Asian, slim, 5ft 6ins tall and as having a black beard and short black hair.

Adil Hussain

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A number of enquiries have been ongoing to find Adil since he was reported missing and detectives are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing log number 725 of April 18.”