Concern over discussions for shut Halifax theatre to be Piece Hall green room 'five months of the year'

A councillor has raised concern at claims Halifax’s Square Chapel Arts Centre could be used as a dressing room for The Piece Hall gigs on a long-term basis – and for five months of the year.

As reported by the Courier, the venue shut suddenly in February with all scheduled performances cancelled.

Arts Council England then pulled its funding for the theatre, which was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC – the umbrella organisation for The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre – in 2020.

The theatre has remained closed since February except for this summer when it was used for three months as a green room for acts performing at Live at The Piece Hall.

Save Square Chapel for the People campaigners lobby Calderdale councillors on their way into the meeting.

A council meeting last week heard campaigners hoping to reopen Square Chapel had been told discussions are underway with the summer gig promoters Cuffe and Taylor to ensure the arrangement can be carried on.

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) said the campaigners had received a note from Square Chapel CIC, with the Wigan-based group saying: “Discussions are taking place with Cuffe and Taylor regarding the possibility of them taking a licence to occupy the premises for five months and then we’ll be inviting groups to operate the venue for the remaining seven, including maintaining the building.”

Coun Hey said: “This is a very serious development, potentially depriving the people of Calderdale of the opportunity to use and enjoy Square Chapel for nearly half the year.

“Furthermore, it seems unlikely that anyone will be taking on the building in the remaining seven months of the year in the worst of the weather.”

Coun Martin Hey.

Coun Hey said he was aware from previous cabinet member answers that the council did not necessarily have an direct influence on these events and it was a complex situation where he did not think the council had done anything wrong.

But the council provided a financial subsidy to The Piece Hall and he believed this should have conditions attached to protect the interests of Square Chapel and other venues in Halifax.

He asked if cabinet would engage with The Piece Hall to exercise influence over the promoters leasing Square Chapel.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab Luddenden Foot), said she would not comment on a particular operator or particular possibilities but she was very sympathetic to much of what he was saying because it was an important building.

Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax.

“I think although the council doesn’t have a formal role in relation to the finances and the Arts Council, we do have the kind of role of ‘soft power’, which is a convening role and a lobbying and pressurising role,” she said.

She would put points raised to Arts Council North director Pete Massey at a meeting to be held soon.

“I think Square Chapel has got enormous potential in a community sense as well as an arts and education sense and I would really like to see it fulfil its potential,” said Coun Scullion.

Calderdale Council has already ruled out helping to rescue the theatre financially.

Before the closure, it was revealed last year that the centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.