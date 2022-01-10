Concerns grow over the welfare of missing Hebden Bridge woman
Police are continuing appealing for information on the whereabouts of Rosalind Austin, who has been reported missing.
The 43-yer-old, was last seen on December 23 2021 in the Hebden Bridge area.
She is described as white, around 5ft tall, with blue eyes and black hair, usually in a ponytail.
It is believed she may be in the Sheffield area of South Yorkshire.
Officers are concerned for her welfare and are making enquires to try and locate. They are also appealing to the public to help locate her.
She is also known to have links to Oxford and Bath.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 846 of 6 January 2022.
