Conservative group leader will be Calderdale's next mayor

By John Greenwood
Published 12th Jan 2025, 14:00 GMT
Calderdale’s next mayor is set to be Ryburn councillor Steven Leigh.

Coun Leigh, who leads the Conservative group on Calderdale Council, was nominated by his party at a meeting of the full authority.

The borough’s new mayor is only actually elected to the post – and becomes Calderdale’s civic head for the following year – at the Mayor-making and annual council in May.

Coun Leigh, who was elected to his Ryburn seat in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, has led the Conservative group since January 2020.

Coun Steven LeighCoun Steven Leigh
Two party colleagues, both former Mayors of the borough, proposed Coun Leigh for the role.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) was mayor in 2016-17 and said it was “an absolute privilege and delight” to propose Coun Leigh for a role which was so important to the borough.

“You’ll see some amazing events and you learn so much about the borough.

“I wish Councillor Leigh every success as he prepares for the role to ensure that he fulfils and gets the best out of that position,” he said.

Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse) was Mayor of Calderdale in 2003-2004 and said being mayor is a wonderful opportunity to see its communities and the work they did, for example charitable work.

This year’s mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone Lab, Skircoat) congratulated Coun Leigh on his nomination, which was met by applause across the chamber.

The mayorality is usually uncontested with nominees gaining support across the parties for what is an important ambassadorial role for the borough and its people.

