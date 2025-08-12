Construction starts on new multi-storey car park at Calderdale Royal Hospital

Construction has officially started on the new multi-storey car park at Calderdale Royal Hospital following a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building work is expected to last 12 months and will give an extra 400 parking spaces.

Once completed there will be more than 800 parking spaces in total at the hospital, which includes the other car parks on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the plans are electric car charging points, extra blue badge spaces, cycle parking facilities and 24/7 CCTV.

Pictured from left to right on site of the new multi-storey car park: Deputy Chief Executive, Rob Aitchison, Project Manager from Huber, Gabriel Schinnerl, and Chief Executive, Brendan Brown.

The design of the car park compliments notable buildings which distinctly link to Halifax’s rich history and includes a specially designed façade in keeping with the local area.

Ahead of construction, work has taken place to make sure the landscaping around the car park has a positive impact on the local environment. Biodiversity has been promoted in the design, including a significant increase in hedgerows and habitats for wildlife to thrive.

Brendan Brown, chief executive of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is an exciting milestone to be able to see building work on the next stage of the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know it will make a huge difference to our patients, visitors and colleagues at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone for their support and understanding as we have been preparing the site for construction.

"The extensive enabling work which has been happening over the past 12 months included removing live services, and providing electricity for the new car park, preparation work which people may not have been able to see happening as it’s largely below ground.

“We will be sharing lots of updates as construction progresses.”