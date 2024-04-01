From Lower MoorFrom Lower Moor
Cornholme: 15 photos showing the village of Cornholme seen in ITV drama Passenger

We’re taking a look around some of the lesser-known towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.
In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Cornholme.

Cornholme is a village near Todmorden on the edge of Calderdale and was historically a part of Lancashire.

In 1888 the village became part of the West Riding of Yorkshire when the boundaries changed.

Cornholme is nestled in beautiful countryside and surrounded by Pennine hills.

The village has recently had a starring role in new ITV drama Passenger. Cornholme was used as the fictional location of Chadder Vale in the series with scenes filmed at Duke Street, Burnley Road and the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library.

Off Shore New Road

1. Cornholme

Off Shore New Road Photo: Jim Fitton

Coal Clough Windfarm from Shore New Road

2. Cornholme

Coal Clough Windfarm from Shore New Road Photo: Jim Fitton

Vale Baptist Church

3. Cornholme

Vale Baptist Church Photo: Jim Fitton

View towards Todmorden from Shore New Road

4. Cornholme

View towards Todmorden from Shore New Road Photo: Jim Fitton

