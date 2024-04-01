Cornholme: 15 photos showing the village of Cornholme seen in ITV drama Passenger

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Cornholme.

Cornholme is a village near Todmorden on the edge of Calderdale and was historically a part of Lancashire.

In 1888 the village became part of the West Riding of Yorkshire when the boundaries changed.

Cornholme is nestled in beautiful countryside and surrounded by Pennine hills.

The village has recently had a starring role in new ITV drama Passenger. Cornholme was used as the fictional location of Chadder Vale in the series with scenes filmed at Duke Street, Burnley Road and the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library.

2 . Cornholme Coal Clough Windfarm from Shore New Road Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Cornholme View towards Todmorden from Shore New Road Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales