Coroner's appeal to find family of Halifax man Frank Hamer who has died

A search has been launched to find the loved ones of a Halifax man who has died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank Hamer, who was 84, died yesterday.

Coroner’s officers are trying to fine his relatives so they can let them know.

They are keen to hear from anyone who was related to Mr Hamer or who knows how to contact any of his family members.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...