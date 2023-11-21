Coroner's appeal to find family of Halifax man Frank Hamer who has died
A search has been launched to find the loved ones of a Halifax man who has died.
Frank Hamer, who was 84, died yesterday.
Coroner’s officers are trying to fine his relatives so they can let them know.
They are keen to hear from anyone who was related to Mr Hamer or who knows how to contact any of his family members.
Anyone with any information that might help should contact Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.