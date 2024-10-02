Coroner's court: Search launched for loved ones of Halifax woman who has died

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:55 BST
A search has been started to trace the family of a Halifax woman who has died.

Coroner's officers are trying to find the relatives of Maxine Collins who died, aged 62, on Monday.

They are keen to trace her loved ones so that they can let them know and are appealing for anyone who can help find them to get in touch.

Anyone with any information should contact Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.

