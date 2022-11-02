News you can trust since 1853
Cost of living: Calderdale libraries double up as 'warm banks' this winter

Calderdale residents struggling to afford soaring energy prices can keep warm in their local libraries this winter.

By Sarah Fitton
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The borough’s libraries have been designated as the area’s first ‘warm banks’ – providing a place where people can come in from the cold.

As well as warmth, each site will be offering warm refreshments and free activities.

At Todmorden Library, there will be family films shown every Saturday.

Calderdale's libraries are opening as 'warm banks'

This weekend (November 5), they will be screening Abominable from 10.30am in the Meeting Room.

For more information, contact your local library.

