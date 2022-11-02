The borough’s libraries have been designated as the area’s first ‘warm banks’ – providing a place where people can come in from the cold.

As well as warmth, each site will be offering warm refreshments and free activities.

At Todmorden Library, there will be family films shown every Saturday.

This weekend (November 5), they will be screening Abominable from 10.30am in the Meeting Room.