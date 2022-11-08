Several of the borough’s charities are running gift appeals to make sure no one is left out on December 25.

Some good causes are helping youngsters living in poverty, others women living in refuges and some men who are homeless.

They say with the soaring cost of living, this year’s donations are needed more than ever.

Focus4Hope and Calderdale Lighthouse wrapping donated Christmas gifts in The Piece Hall last Christmas

Charities Calderdale Lighthouse, which supports families in need, and Focus4Hope, which helps vulnerable people across Calderdale and beyond, are teaming up for their appeal.

They are matching people with vulnerable children to buy a gift for and also putting together festive hampers to ensure those in need do not go hungry this Christmas. Diane Barker, from Calderdale Lighthouse, said: “We have already had many pledges for gifts from the amazing public but

we still need more.

"In 2021, we supplied over 1,200 children and teens with Christmas sacks full of goodies. We expect sadly that number will rise this year.

Mothershare's volunteer Trevor Snell, founder Kim Shedden and volunteer Sarah Eyers.

"The cost of living rise and cuts in benefits have had a huge impact on the families we support.

"These families simply cannot afford basic items.

"We attend the food bank alternate weeks to supply the families there with nappies and toiletries.

"We have seen a dramatic rise in the need for our service. The level of entrenched poverty in our community is shocking.

St Augustine's Centre in Halifax are also running a Christmas gift appeal.

"We hear daily how mums don't have enough baby milk or nappies to last until their next payday, children and teens needing clothing and bedding to keep warm this winter.

"We are able to supply these items due to the amazing generosity of the general public and others that support us constantly. We are extremely grateful to each and every one of them.”

She added that Dean Clough have allowed the teams space at Fearnley Mill for them to use as their Christmas wrapping hub and they will also be spending a day wrapping at The Spiegeltent in The Piece Hall.

Here are some of the Calderdale charities running appeals this Christmas:

Focus for Hope and Calderdale Lighthouse

To pledge a gift, visit https://www.focus4hope.co.uk/pledge-a-gift/ or the charities are also looking for donations including of selection boxes, colouring books, jigsaws, books and toys.

Gifts can be dropped off at The Piece Hall’s Visitor Centre, Calderdale Lighthouse or Focus4Hope. To become a volunteer wrapper, contact either of the charities.

Mothershare

Based in Halifax but helping families across Calderdale, the good cause is also asking people to pledge a gift for a matched child.

The charity is supporting children in social care and who are living in refuges and temporary accommodation.

Anyone who can buy a gift can find out more by messaging Mothershare on Facebook or email [email protected]

Calderdale SmartMove

The charity which helps homeless people around the borough is planning a Christmas party for the people it supports on December 21, where Father Christmas will be handing out presents.

They said: “A lot of our clients have children and they are already worrying about how to tell them that Father Christmas isn't visiting their home this year.

"We also have a lot of adults who have never, ever received a Christmas present.”

They are appealing for money so they can provide gifts. Anyone who can help can donate at https://localgiving.org/charity/calderdalesmartmove/project/ClientChristmas2022/

St Augustine’s Centre

The centre specialises in helping people who have been forced to flee their homes and it is looking to spread some festive cheer.

As the the team there try to make sure the refugees and asylum seekers it supports - who are having to build new lives, often away from their loved ones - do not feel alone this Christmas, they are asking people to consider donating gifts suitable for children and adults to help make the people it helps feel part of the community.

Donations can be dropped off at St Augustine’s Centre on Hanson Lane in Halifax. For more information email [email protected] or call 01422 352492.

Rotary Clubs of Calderdale Shoebox Appeal

Every year, the borough’s Rotary Clubs ask people to fill a cardboard shoebox with goodies to help some of those most in need.

Last year, just over 2,000 filled boxes of joy had been distributed to people in Calderdale, both young and old.

Over the 10 years of the shoebox appeal, 20,000 boxes have been given out across the borough.