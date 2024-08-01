Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Calderdale who currently get a discount on their council tax may soon have to increase what they pay.

Calderdale Council is reviewing its council tax reduction scheme as it looks to make savings to balance its books.

It says it needs to cut the amount it spends on the reduction scheme by £1m by April 2025.

The scheme supports people on low incomes to pay their council tax by offering a discounted rate.

The council says the scheme has not changed since for eight years and needs bringing up to date.

It is proposing to reduce the maximum discount provided by the scheme from 81 per cent to 70 per cent.

The council is also considering boosting support for financially vulnerable people struggling to pay their council tax.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Discounts higher than 70 per cent would not achieve the £1m budget saving.

"A discount of 65 per cent or less would provide funds to increase early support for the most vulnerable residents.”

Pension-age households eligible for the reduction scheme would not be affected, with pensioners on the lowest income continuing to receive discounts of up to 100 per cent.

At the council’s cabinet meeting on Monday (August 5), councillors will be asked to approve the launch of a public consultation for at least four weeks seeking feedback from working-age council tax payers who are likely to be affected by the proposed changes.

They will also be asked to approve the principle of increasing early help and advice for people facing the most financial hardship, meaning they would be less likely to struggle paying their council tax, and work to look into introducing a council tax exemption scheme for young people leaving care.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources, said: “As the council’s own funds are under extreme pressure, we must make budget savings.

"This is why we are consulting on changes to the scheme, whilst at the same time looking to improve our early help to residents at risk of falling into debt.

"As part of our commitment to our children looked after, we also intend to explore a council tax exemption for care leavers.”