Council team's work is preventing kids being taken into care, Calderdale councillors told
Calderdale Council cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said the Outreach team had an “excellent year” undertaking the work which he said is making a difference.
At times of crisis, it is helping families stay together instead of children having to come into the council’s care, councillors heard.
He said the team was small in nature and number – the equivalent of four-and-a-half full-time staff.
“However, it is proving impactful in achieving positive and sustainable outcomes for families,” said Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge).
He added the emergency response the team provides “is proving vital at the point of family breakdown and the relationships and trust informed by the service is seeing positive engagement.
“The culture and commitment from the team is excellent and can meet demand without delay,” he said.