Council to consider its relationship with Halifax's Piece Hall in wake of £700,000 loss

Calderdale councillors will consider their authority’s ongoing relationship with Halifax’s Piece Hall, which includes some financial support.

Some members of Calderdale Council’s overview and scrutiny committee want members of The Piece Hall Trust to attend a meeting to provide more detail about some items in the trust’s latest published accounts.

In the summer, the issues were raised at a meeting of the full council through questions in light of the trust’s announcing a £700,000 loss in its latest accounts, which cover the 18 months to September 30, 2024.

The trust leases the Grade I attraction from the council, which has provided some funding each year to support the trust.

Halifax's Piece Hall

Councillors heard in July a £2.9m loan given by the council was also outstanding.

With the council’s current support agreement with the trust ending and a new one to be considered, overview and scrutiny committee councillors agreed to review the relationship before Christmas.

Coun Dan Sutherland (Reform UK, Illingworth and Mixenden) said the council has “a very significant financial liability and risk to the council tax payer” over “one of the most significant and fantastic assets in Halifax”.

But he was concerned about some aspects of the accounts and these needed dealing with in a public sphere, sooner rather than later.

Committee chair Councillor George Robinson

He urged to committee to invite representatives from The Piece Hall Trust to the meeting and “have an open book discussion about these accounts”.

But cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) and committee chair Coun George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) cautioned what the committee could do was limited and the scope of a future item had to be considered carefully.

Coun Dacre said: “There are issues to consider in relation to consider in relation to a committee of this council attempting to interrogate people from an independent charity whose accounts have been audited anyway and have to be submitted to the Charity Commission.”

Coun Robinson said: “We can’t exactly scrutinise accounts line by line, we are not here to do that, but we certainly can scrutinise a relationship and how it is determined that an investment is made and how the success of that investment is measured.”

Chief financial officer Becky McIntyre and Coun Dacre said the issue would also be scrutinised through the budget process and the trust’s business plan would be considered as part of any request for future funding.

As an executive decision, it could be made by cabinet but that would still be subject to the council’s final budget plan and as well as the budget decision going to full council, the consultation for that was also open to the public to comment, they said.

Coun Dacre said just because the trust had indicated in their report they wanted further financial help, that did not mean they would necessarily get it.

Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) said there was interest in the issue because, he recalled, it was understood the council would provide some supportive monies for the early years after re-opening, but this was past that.

“The optics are that they’re throwing huge A-lister massive concerts – that doesn’t necessarily mean they are getting loads of money but the perception will be ‘how is it not self-funding’?” he said.

Councillors agreed The Piece Hall funding issue will be considered by a scrutiny committee in December.

In the annual report, The Piece Hall Trust’s chairman Orphy Robinson said the organisation is “moving in the right direction.”

Mr Robinson said like many other establishments and venues dependent on hospitality and events, The Piece Hall has faced significant financial challenges, including people’s spending hampered by the cost of living crisis.

In the past Mr Robinson’s predecessor Sir Roger Marsh said to remain free to enter the Piece Hall would need some subsidy from a grant source.