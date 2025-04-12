Council to decide whether to shut any of its day centres in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council is set to overhaul adult day services for some of the borough’s most vulnerable people.

A report to the council’s cabinet says current spending on in-house specialist day services in its current format is unsustainable, with costs increasing and attendance diminishing.

The services, which are used by residents who have a learning disability and some older citizens, need to evolve to better support them, according to the independent report.

Whether all three day centres – which are at Higgins Close in Halifax, Lower Edge in Brighouse and Royd Square in Hebden Bridge – are needed should be considered, it says.

Higgins Close Day Centre, Halifax

The report, by independent health and social care consultant Guy Van Dichele, focused on the service’s overall effectiveness, efficiency and alignment with community needs.

Staff are highly praised for their devotion to residents who use the centres but buildings themselves are in declining repair.

With post-pandemic numbers of attendees falling, using their talents in different ways – including a focus on provision in communities and expanding what they can offer by working with partner groups – are among changes recommended.

In-reach and outreach services should include using technology and opening times of services, for example including evenings and weekends, says the report.

When they meet on Monday, April 14, senior Calderdale councillors are being asked to endorse the report and approve 11 recommendations it makes.

The report to Calderdale Council’s cabinet says: “The new, co-designed model should look at reducing current costs and utilising other community assets and re-imagine how services could look, with core and satellite provision, to enable sustainability of the service offer to families.”

Action has been taken to address the more immediate health and safety issues posed by the condition of the buildings, identified within the report, and plans are in place to take forward the remaining recommendations, councillors are told.

Parents and carers were invited to contribute their views and experience to the review, as were staff and managers of the centres.

Input into the new model should include representatives from service users, their parents and carers, and also health partners, social care practitioners and Calderdale Council’s estate and buildings management staff, say the report.