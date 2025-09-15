Councillors to review how Calderdale council tax change is hitting residents

The impact of changes made to relief Calderdale Council gives to its poorest residents will be assessed by scrutiny councillors.

A decision taken by Calderdale Council’s cabinet to limit council tax reduction scheme support for those eligible to 70 per cent of the tax - down from 81 per cent - for working age households was made last year.

The reduction came in for bills for 2025-26, beginning in April.

Cabinet’s decision was called-in, sparking an emergency meeting of the council to debate it, back in January but a majority of councillors approved the change, albeit with some reluctance.

Now the council’s overview and scrutiny committee, which is considering the issue, also want to know the effect the increased bills have had on those affected.

Councillors supported Chair Coun Geroge Robinson’s (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) summary that councillors can put forward a range of questions about the scheme outside the meeting, with officers coming back with answers to these, returning the item to the committee for a brief update when it next meets and likely more detailed consideration later.

When the council tax reduction scheme was debated earlier in the year, cabinet members from the ruling Labour group said the decision had been made as part of budget proposals in light of ongoing battles to balance the council’s books, following years of slashed funding from Government.

Opposition councillors did not agree but the decision was released for implementation by a majority of Labour councillors who said it caused them anguish but felt there were no other good options left and alternative savings would impact on services which were also used by Calderdale’s poorest residents.