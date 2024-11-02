Councillors urged to remove maximum charge for people who receive care services

Councillors are being urged to remove a maximum charge for people who receive their care services in the community.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet are asked to make the recommendation, which a majority of councillors would have to approve – or not – at a meeting of the full council.

Those who can afford to contribute to their care should do so, argues the paper presented to the senior councillors.

The maximum weekly charge is currently £597.

Halifax Town Hall

According to the council’s data, there are currently 53 people in receipt of community-based services with capital assets above the upper capital threshold of £23,250 set by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The current cost to the council based on the 53 people who currently receive community services that cost more than the current maximum charge of £597 per week, is a weekly figure of £22,478, which is an annual amount of £1,168,841 per year, according to the council’s data.

The paper, prepared by council officers and which Cabinet members will consider when they meet at Halifax Town Hall on Monday, November 4 (from 4pm), says the aim of changing policy is to embed a principle of “equitable charging” to ensure no person or disadvantaged by charging arrangements in future.

Removing the cap would also bring Calderdale into line with neighbouring authorities – Rochdale, Wakefield, Leeds, Kirklees and Bradford have no maximum charge.

The paper argues: “The council is currently subsidising care and support costs for people who should be funding their care.

“This is at a cost to the council, using taxpayer’s contributions and means there is less overall resource to support people who cannot afford to contribute to or pay the full costs of their care.”

Removing the maximum charge will increase income to the council and this is more financially sustainable, argues the paper.

The report also introduces the principle of charging self-funders a fee in payment for the council arranging and managing their care and support.

Calderdale Council’s current charging policy has a maximum charge cap of £597 per week for people receiving community-based services.

However, says the paper, if someone has capital over £23,250 and are living in a care home, they pay the full cost of the placement themselves until their capital drops below £23,250.

“This is not equitable compared to people in receipt of community-based services who financially benefit from the current cap of £597 per week irrespective of their capital,” it argues.

Currently, there are 2,615 people in Calderdale in receipt of care and support broken down as follows – 715 residential placements and 1,900 people in receipt of community-based services.

In terms of the self-funders’ fee, the average annual fee from a survey of 16 other local authorities is £5.70 per week.

Charging this could generate an additional annual income of £73,803.60 per year, says the paper.