Village spotlight: Take a look around Holywell Green which takes its name from St Helen's Well

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Holywell Green.

Holywell Green was recorded in the Domesday book as being "a small hamlet within the township of Stainland."

It gets its name from St Helen's Well, the exact location of which is uncertain.

The village’s park is called Shaw Park and was formerly the garden of Brooklands House, built by the Shaw family in the 19th century.

The house was demolished in 1930 and the grounds were given to the people of Elland for use as public park.

The castle facade survives.

