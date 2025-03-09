Council's bid to tackle Calderdale's 2,500 empty homes as 8,500 still on waiting list
Those are figures released by Calderdale Council which says it uses a number of approaches to get empty housing back into use.
Although maintaining properties is the owners’ responsibility, the council says it can offer support including advice on how to get renovation projects moving and information on selling and renting, work that can be carried out on empty properties, community-led solutions and short-term finance options.
It also tries to resolve issues causing homes to become empty, including partnership work between the council and a probate researcher and genealogy company, Fraser & Fraser.
Among those homes recently brought back into use is on in Shelf.
The property was going into disrepair but there was demand to buy it, and Fraser & Fraser helped identify family members of the deceased owner who were granted probate so it could be sold, renovated and brought back into use, says the council.
Other partners include an initiative with Womencentre Homes – a Halifax-based charity providing supported housing to women and their dependent children who are escaping domestic abuse – which has bought three empty homes, renovated and brought back into use, and has funding to buy three more.
The council assisted by identifying and contacting the owners with information about their offer to purchase.
Long-term empty homes can cause nuisance to neighbours, potentially attracting anti-social behaviour and vandalism, as well as being a wasted housing resource, says the council.
In some cases, the council has the power to apply for a compulsory purchase order for long-term empty properties which have fallen into disrepair and are causing issues.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patientm said empty properties can be a real concern for people.
“We do all we can to deter long-term empty homes, and we encourage owners to bring empty properties back into use and offer incentives for new owners to do this,” he said.
“We’re making good progress reducing the number of empty properties and we’re happy to offer advice for any homeowners needing guidance.”