Council's update on when Halifax will get its new swimming pool

Work on a new swimming pool and leisure centre for Halifax may not start until later in the year, councillors have heard.

The new £35m facility is due to be built by Calderdale Council on the site of the current one at North Bridge, which has been closed pending demolition and rebuild for the last three years.

The scheme was paused due to rapidly spiralling costs at a time of national economic uncertainty but processes restarted in 2023 after some remodelling to reduce costs.

At a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Dan Sutherland – who defected from Labour to Reform UK and is a ward councillor for Illingworth and Mixenden – asked about the development start date.

An artist's impression of how the new Halifax leisure centre at North Bridge might look

“We don’t really need to rehash the financial and health impacts the delays have had but we were assured that development would start in the early period of 2025,” he said.

“Can I be assured that in the first half of 2025 that development will be starting on the leisure centre?

“I think we would all be concerned about any further delays and what impact that might have.”

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said contractors had now been appointed for the work, which was now at Royal Institute of British Architects stage four design.

“I believe work is going to be starting on it later this year, so it is happening,” she said.

“The position remains unchanged that it will be starting at some point later this year.

“I don’t know whether it’s going to be before the mid-point of the year or not.”

Earlier in public question time, Michael Bradley asked why sites outside the council’s ownership were not considered for the new leisure centre.

Responding, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said they had been.

“Consideration was given to a range of sites both within and outside of the borough’s ownership at various stages of the options appraisal,” she said.

“The site selection was informed by a range of considerations including access, availability, size, utilities and cost implications.”