Police are searching for a Halifax teen who disappeared almost a week ago.

Courtney Ashman was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, May 1 in the Francis Street area of Halifax.

The 17-year-old is described as about 5ft 2ins tall and slim.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black trainers and black joggers.

Police say there are concerns for her welfare.

She has links to the Mexborough area.

Anyone who knows where she is or has seen her should call Calderdale Police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1521 of May 1.