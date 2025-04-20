Creative Halifax children contribute to church's 70-year plan for the future
Holy Nativity Church, in Mixenden, invited students from Ash Green Primary School, also in Mixenden, to come up with a stained glass window design for a planned redevelopment of its building.
The competition was part of the church’s bid to involve the community in its revamp plans and although the designs may not be used as the final window, it says they will inspire the design process.
As reported by the Courier, the church’s leaders are hoping to improve the space that serves as a hub for community activities, cultural events, and social gatherings.
The winners of the stained glass window contest – two pupils from Key Stage One and two from Key Stage Two – received certificates and Easter eggs. The grand prize – a family ticket for the September production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, awarded in conjunction with Halifax Amateur
Operatic Society – was presented to Year 4’s Charlie Hatto.
“We were blown away by the effort and creativity shown by children of all ages,” said the church’s Rev Robb Sutherland.
"It was really hard to make a decision and many of the designs will be displayed at the church for the community to enjoy during our consultation event.
"This competition was a wonderful way to involve the younger members of our community in shaping the future of the church.”
For more information about the plans at the church visit the Holy Nativity Church website or contact [email protected].