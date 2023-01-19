Officers were called out at 7.32pm by ambulance staff who had been deployed after a white Peugeot hit Bell Hall Garage on Savile Park Road.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police say enquiries have established that a black saloon car drove off from the scene.

Police at the scene in Bell Hall last night

They say the car was travelling from Elmfield Terrace before the crash and drove away with damage to its front.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have information that might help police with their investigation is being asked to contact police in Halifax by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1573 of January 19.

