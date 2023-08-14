Crowds were jumping for joy as exercise guru Joe Wicks held workout sessions at The Piece Hall in Halifax
The Body Coach, who kept the nation active through lockdown, hosted two workout events at the Grade I listed venue yesterday (Sunday).
Joe led the crowds in an upbeat high-energy workout with music like Walking on Sunshine and Dance With Me Tonight blasting through the speakers.
After the sessions Joe tweeted: “Incredible day at @ThePieceHall. Thank you to everyone that came along.”
Participants left the sessions with smiles on their faces with one saying: “You never regret a workout! Another night dancing in the @ThePieceHall but this time with added burpees and silly billy! And ending it all with a double high five from @thebodycoach.”
The exercise guru also did a 5k on Manor Heath Park on Sunday morning with a number of people joining him.