Nu metal greats Limp Bizkit rocked The Piece Hall to its very foundations on an incredible night at the historic Halifax venue.

The Florida rap rockers delivered a sensational show which included hits old and new - including My Generation, 1999, Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle), Hot Dog, Pill Popper, Take A Look Around, Dad Vibes and Nookie before the show-stopping anthem Break Stuff.

Frontman Fred Durst told the 5,500 sell-out Halifax crowd: “What an incredible vibe right here - this might just be my new favourite spot! You are on fire tonight!"

Durst even led the crowd in a rendition of "Yorkshire, Yorkshire" before dedicating a cover of The Who’s classic Behind Blue Eyes to the White Rose county.

Limp Bizkit were supported on the night by Joey Valence & Brae and Kenny Hoopla.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues on August 22 when boygenius play the first of two sell out nights before shows from electronic music legends Orbital (August 25) and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr (August 26).

