Piece Hall gigs: Pictures of crowds enjoying Limp Bizkit show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Nu metal greats Limp Bizkit rocked The Piece Hall to its very foundations on an incredible night at the historic Halifax venue.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

The Florida rap rockers delivered a sensational show which included hits old and new - including My Generation, 1999, Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle), Hot Dog, Pill Popper, Take A Look Around, Dad Vibes and Nookie before the show-stopping anthem Break Stuff.

Frontman Fred Durst told the 5,500 sell-out Halifax crowd: “What an incredible vibe right here - this might just be my new favourite spot! You are on fire tonight!"

Durst even led the crowd in a rendition of "Yorkshire, Yorkshire" before dedicating a cover of The Who’s classic Behind Blue Eyes to the White Rose county.

Limp Bizkit were supported on the night by Joey Valence & Brae and Kenny Hoopla.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues on August 22 when boygenius play the first of two sell out nights before shows from electronic music legends Orbital (August 25) and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr (August 26).

Nu metal greats Limp Bizkit rocked The Piece Hall to its very foundations on an incredible night at the historic Halifax venue.

1. Limp Bizkit

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Frontman Fred Durst told the 5,500 sell-out Halifax crowd: "What an incredible vibe right here - this might just be my new favourite spot! You are on fire tonight!"

2. Limp Bizkit

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

The Florida rap rockers delivered a sensational show which included hits old and new - including My Generation, 1999, Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle), Hot Dog, Pill Popper, Take A Look Around, Dad Vibes and Nookie before the show-stopping anthem Break Stuff.

3. Limp Bizkit

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Durst led the crowd in a rendition of "Yorkshire, Yorkshire" before dedicating a cover of The Who's classic Behind Blue Eyes to the White Rose county.

4. Limp Bizkit

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

