People living on the Field Lane estate are having their say in a series of events set up by Together Housing and their partners in the work, Place Capital Group.

As one of the largest estates in the area, Field Lane will benefit from new homes and changes to the green spaces as part of Together Housing’s "Placeshaping” works.

Field Lane, which was originally developed following a post-war housing demand, was identified as somewhere Together Housing’s investment would make a big difference now and for the future.

Pictured from the left are Sarah Renshaw (Loop Systems), Zeuna Naz (Together Housing), Anthony Whittaker (Active Calderdale), Steve Farmer (Together Housing), Warren (The Space), Leanne (The Space), Coun Dickinson, Soraya Marsden (Calderdale Council), Frances Clarke (Together Housing), Mohammed Idris (Together Housing), Steven Amos (Together Housing)

To help reach its full potential, teams will work with residents to determine which key areas of the estate will benefit from the investment.

Kicking off the project, Place Capital Group and Together Housing teams are asking the Field Lane community to have their say. Residents attended a launch event on Wednesday and have further opportunities today (Saturday) between 11am–4pm, followed by a series of other local activities.

During Wednesday’s launch, residents spoke to staff involved in the plans directly, putting forward suggestions or requests for what they want to see on their estate.

Sue, who has lived on the estate for more than 35 years, said: “I’d like to see fruit trees planted as there’s plenty of green spaces and we’ve got kids on the estate.

“I’d also like to see the community centre painted. We use it for bingo, but we could use it for other things like crafting and to attract more people.”

Joanne has lived on the estate for 13 years and says having more recreational amenities for her children, who have grown up in the area, would be a positive for them all.

She said: “My kids are a little bit older now, so they don’t get to use the park anymore, but they do say sometimes they’d like a cycle track.

“For me, it would be nice to have some benches to sit and watch them when they do go to the play areas and even sit around some flower beds too.”

Janet, who has lived on the estate for many years, welcomed the thought of development, but stressed it needs to be about all ages.

She said: “I hope there’ll be things like bungalows for the elderly – the changes should be for the elderly and the youngsters really.”

Kevin Ruth, chief executive of Together Housing, said: “This an exciting time for residents on the Field Lane estate who are best placed to offer vital insight into parts of the area that will benefit the most from this regeneration plan.

“Placeshaping focuses our attentions on Together Housing estates that would benefit the most from our investment. We’re confident that the project will keep the community thriving in Rastrick.”