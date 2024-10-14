Ben Moorhouse

Extreme challenger Ben Moorhouse successfully walked Ploughcroft Lane in Halifax a total of 50 times in just nine hours on Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben and his partner Gaynor Thompson’s daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, and October 26 marks Kallipateira's sixth birthday in what is a very difficult month for the Halifax couple. They also experienced a miscarriage the following year.

They are trustees of charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which supports parents who have experienced the death of a baby and supports research to help save babies’ lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben started his latest extreme challenge at 6am and completed his 50 laps nine hours later in heavy rain.

He said: “I am proud to have completed the 50 laps in honour of all babies who have died and to give some further awareness of stillbirth and how things are for myself six years on since Kalliapeira died.

"If one person has listened to my words and can make a positive from this then it was worth doing. Some people called this a challenge but for me it was something I simply had to do because I can.

"During the day I also advised that come October 16, when Baby Loss Awareness Week has finished, the book will be closed for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once the pink and blue lights are turned off, society will once again hide away from the taboo subject of baby loss and stillbirth.

"Everyone whose babies have died has to live with this every single day. I am very disappointed to have not raised the money I hoped for on the day.

"I will keep fighting the good fight "

Ben had a £500 target for the event but the total raised so far is £140, with all the funds supporting The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation which supports Professor Alexander Heazell and his team in Manchester at the Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/blaw2024.