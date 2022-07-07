Daredevil climbers wanted for Brighouse charity ascent - could you take on the challenge?

The event, dubbed Mission (Im)possible, will see fundraisers aim to collectively climb 3,417 metres in a day - the approximate equivalent of the Three Peaks.

That means 159 ascents of the main rope climbing walls at the Brighouse-based climbing centre, all to raise money for the Huddersfield Mission.

It’s free to enter, but everyone is asked to raise at least £10 in sponsorship for the event on August 16 which will run from 10am to 5pm.

A climber on the Lead Wall at ROKT Climbing Centre, Brighouse

Huddersfield Mission is a charity which focuses on helping the homeless, those facing homelessness, living in poverty or vulnerable housing situations along with people suffering from poor mental health, learning difficulties or even fleeing from domestic violence. Support for asylum seekers and refugees is also offered.

Beth Currie of Huddersfield Mission, said: "This is a unique and exciting way to not only encourage people to raise money for the charity, but to have some fun and get active too. Money raised from this event with ROKT and ROKT Foundation is absolutely crucial to our work.

"We have a dedicated advice and support service, we run a community cafe which offers free and low cost food and we also provide free wellbeing activities designed to improve mental health, increase social connections and boost confidence. All funds raised on the day will go towards supporting our vital services."

Mission (IM)Possible - (l-r) Katie Kinsella of ROKT with Beth Currie of Huddersfield Mission

Katie Kinsella, Director of Community Engagement at ROKT, added: "This is a great way for the ROKT Foundation charity to work in partnership with other charities. It also allows people who have been to ROKT Climbing Centre in the past to come back and have the opportunity to climb for a good cause. Times are tough for so many, so it’s great to have a charity like Huddersfield Mission on our doorstep doing what they do best."