Dean Clough artist running drawing workshop to help fund brain tumour treatment for Laura Nuttall

Jake Attree

Born in York, where he first studied painting, Jake graduated from Liverpool College of Art and the Royal Academy Schools.

He now lives with his wife, Lindsay, in Saltaire and maintains a studio at Dean Clough.

Jake’s workshop is £50 per person with all proceeds going to Laura.

One of Jake Attree's artworks

The treatment Laura requires isn’t available on the NHS and she needs to travel to Cologne in Germany for her treatment, which is very expensive.

Laura’s cause recently received national prominence when comedian Peter Kay performed some fundraising gigs for her. To find out more visit https://www.doingitforlaura.com.

