Death of legendary Calderdale dance teacher

Dorothy Stevens, who owned the Ballet and Theatre School at Holme House in Wakefield Road in Lightcliffe for many decades, had her incredible service to dance recognised with an MBE in 2002.

She trained thousands of youngsters in classical ballet in a career spanning 40 years.

Miss Stevens began with just five pupils in a room at Hipperholme Infants School and grew her school to 150 regular pupils and broadening the school's lessons to include contemporary, modern theatre and jazz disciplines.

She also taught girls classical ballet for 17 years at St Joseph's College, Bradford.

Miss Stevens died peacefully on April 19, aged 96.

Her funeral will take place at St Matthew's Church in Lightcliffe on Monday, May 23 at noon.